For April’s SB Sipper we turned to Frank’s Pizza for slow food ingredients bursting with refreshing flavors for spring. The Omerta is a made-from-scratch cocktail that starts with Greek yogurt and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice in front of pouring in St. Germain and Hayman’s Old Town Gin. But, wait! House-made rosemary infused syrup is added before shaking in a frosted mixer full of ice. Topped off with a sprig of rosemary — the Omerta delivers a tart yet sweet taste and citrus-pine aroma.