There have been several arguments between friends on which flavor King Cake is best — red raspberry, cream cheese, praline, cinnamon and sugar, etc. The debate will never end. However, Bossier City’s 2Johns is mixing things up with the King Cake Martini. The cocktail version of our favorite Mardi Gras treat is made with amaretto, rum chatta and vanilla vodka. Every glass comes with its own baby so it’s up to your group to decide who buys the next round!