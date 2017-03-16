Our search for a perfectly poured Half & Half lead us to The Noble Savage Tavern. In Ireland, a Half & Half is the combination of Guinness and Harp, with Guinness poured on top. The dark stout floating on a layer above the lager beer debunks the notion that Guinness is a heavy beer. Go out to Noble Savage Tavern for St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy an Irish Half & Half and live Irish music by Tim Glennon. Beer isn’t your thing? Try one of Noble’s 40 Irish whiskies.