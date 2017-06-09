The new Rhino Coffee location downtown offers a special bar menu after 4 p.m. which includes the Instagram famed Frosé. It’s frozen + rosé, wine + slushy, strawberry + lemon and a favorite summer adult beverage. Rhino Coffee’s Frosé is not a mix — winos will not be disappointed. The wine slushy is created with house made strawberry syrup, lemon juice and La Vieille Ferme Rosé mixed together and frozen in an oscillating slushy machine for optimum chill. Say hello to Wino the Rhino while you’re there! #winotherhino