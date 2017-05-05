Each month we feature specialty cocktails made by our local bartenders — visit sbmag.net for the entire list of SB Sippers. This month, we visited the new Don Juanz Shreveport location for their Avocado Margarita. It begins with the main ingredient, Haas avocados. Fun meets fresh when El Jimador Blanco Blue Agave Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange, organic agave nectar and freshly squeezed lime juice join the peeled avocado. The handcrafted margarita is blended smooth with ice and served with a rim of sea salt.

