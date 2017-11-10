Apple Pie Candy Shandy

Flying Heart Brewing

While shandies may be a popular summer beer, they’re delicious all year round. This month’s sipper pays tribute to all the things in grandma’s kitchen we love during the holidays — cinnamon, vanilla bean, all spice, and you guessed it, apple pie.

Flying Heart Brewing’s Apple Pie Candy Shandy is an amber based beer infused with apple juice. Shandies are traditionally made combining a pilsner beer and some type of lemonade, but with the right tweaking, FHB has turned it into their own (and just in time for the holidays). It’s a seasonal beer and their growlers make excellent stocking stuffers.