Listen to the entire playlist on SB Magazine‘s Spotify. #SBMardiParty

  1. Professor Longhair, “Go To The Mardi Gras”
  2. Bo Didley, “When the Saints Go Marching In”
  3. The Meters, “Mardi Gras Mambo”
  4. Rebirth Brass Band, “Do Whatcha Wanna”
  5. Tina Turner, “Proud Mary”
  6. Patti LaBelle, “Lady Marmalade”
  7. Trombone Shorty “Hurricane Season”
  8. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
  9. Dave Matthews Band, “Why I Am”
  10. The White Stripes, “St. James Infirmary”
  11. The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun”
  12. Mel McDaniel, “Louisiana Saturday Night”
  13. Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Born on the Bayou”
  14. Hank Williams, “Jambalaya”
  15. Dr. John, “Going Back To New Orleans”