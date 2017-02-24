SB Magazine’s Mardi Party Playlist
Listen to the entire playlist on SB Magazine‘s Spotify. #SBMardiParty
- Professor Longhair, “Go To The Mardi Gras”
- Bo Didley, “When the Saints Go Marching In”
- The Meters, “Mardi Gras Mambo”
- Rebirth Brass Band, “Do Whatcha Wanna”
- Tina Turner, “Proud Mary”
- Patti LaBelle, “Lady Marmalade”
- Trombone Shorty “Hurricane Season”
- Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
- Dave Matthews Band, “Why I Am”
- The White Stripes, “St. James Infirmary”
- The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun”
- Mel McDaniel, “Louisiana Saturday Night”
- Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Born on the Bayou”
- Hank Williams, “Jambalaya”
- Dr. John, “Going Back To New Orleans”
