T

here are great things happening right in our backyard and in this month’s cover story, Made in SB, we feature products that were created by Shreveport natives or are being made here in Shreveport-Bossier City. You probably have heard of some of the businesses spotlighted, but if not, we hope you will take a moment to become acquainted with these companies and their success stories.

Every parent faces the day when they hand over the keys and the wheel to their child. While this milestone is a necessary and exciting one in our children’s lives, it can also induce a certain level of stress and anxiety. We want them to be safe on the road and we want them to understand the magnitude of this responsibility. Our Assistant Editor Brittani LeBlanc dives into this subject and provides you with information that will hopefully ease your minds and better prepare your teenager for driving.

Buying a home is one of the largest purchases anyone makes, so it’s important to have a knowledgeable and experienced realtor by your side every step of the way. We present our annual listing of Shreveport-Bossier City’s Top Realtors featuring profiles on realtors to help you find the perfect partner in your journey to buying a dream home or selling the one you currently live in.

We know summer vacation is in full swing but it’s never too early to be thinking about back-to-school. Writer Emily Wright asks the question, “Is your first grader ready for college?” Find out ways parents can help guide their children to the path of higher education, at every grade level.

Finally, SB Magazine is pleased to introduce our new Subscription Manager Danielle Dean. A Shreveport native, Danielle has a degree in integrated marketing from University of Mississippi and also writes a blog in her spare time called, People Will Stare.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the SB team and I am looking forward to driving up subscription sales in the coming year,” Dean said. Please contact Danielle at 318.221.7264 ext. 46 for all your subscription needs.