On October 1, cauldrons begin to bubble in John and Bitsy Smith’s front yard.

Next it’s the ghouls, eventually followed by blow-ups, posable characters and faux webbing. The home, located at 256 Pierremont Road, becomes a wonderland of the weird, and on Halloween night the decorated yard is open for the public — for 2.5 hours, that is.

“My dad was a big holiday person,” said Bitsy (also known as “The Cat Lady”). “We decorated but no one ever did any trick-or-treating.”

These days that’s definitely not a problem — the couple sees about 1,300 children on average each Halloween.

“We add at least two things every year,” said Bitsy, signaling to her newest addition, a haunted blow-up castle. She told us someone gifted it to them recently, leaving it on their driveway with a note. She says everyone, including strangers, friends and family have donated over the years, so finding it was as nice surprise.

The Smith’s have been cultivating their annual tradition since January 2003. She said it started with Mardi Gras and just grew. Now they tackle nearly all the holidays including Valentine’s Day, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The home has become a true treasure to the neighborhood and Shreveport-Bossier City, and Smith said children come from all over the city to walk through their yard.

“There’s nothing better than seeing their faces light up,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”