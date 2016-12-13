As far back as I can remember, Salvation Army Red Kettles have been a fixture of the holiday season. Christmas shopping is always accompanied by the subtle, yet distinguishable sound of the ringing bell from the man or woman behind the red kettle. When I was a child, I looked forward to depositing my parents’ change into the kettle, even if I wasn’t sure of the purpose or meaning behind the program.

It turns out the Red Kettle drive was the brainchild of Captain Joseph McFee, of The Salvation Army in San Francisco. In December 1891, McFee recognized the need to help provide Christmas dinner to families who were in need of assistance. Recalling his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England where a large pot called “The Simpson’s Pot” was used to collect donations from people passing by, McFee decided to implement something similar in the San Francisco area.

The tradition spread, and by Christmas 1895, the kettle was being used in 30 Salvation Army locations across the West Coast. Today, kettles are used in parts of Europe as well as Korea, Japan and Chile, and the donations accrued are used to support holiday meals for homeless and families in need.

The bell ringers always fascinated me, almost with the same sense of mystery shared by Santa Claus. Who are these jolly people with twinkling eyes, ringing bells and extending holiday greetings to all whom cross their paths?

Major Ed Binnix, of The Salvation Army Shreveport Bossier, said the local bell ringers are comprised of volunteers and paid employees of The Salvation Army, some of who have either resided in the shelter in the past or who are currently living there.

“We have a few people that are working for us who are actually living in our shelters. So we’re helping them have some income so they can get on their feet,” he said. “And working for us does not affect their shelter one way or another. They get paid just like anybody else working for us.”

Major Binnix said some of the bell ringers are normally employed but they may have found themselves without work for the holidays making it especially hard for them to provide Christmas for their families. And many of the bell ringers return season after season.

Growing up in The Salvation Army church, Major Binnix became a bell ringer at 14-years-old and looked forward to the work each season. Thirty-seven years later, he is now in charge of the red kettles.

“It’s the easiest, hard job you could have and I can tell you it’s not a job for everybody. You have to be friendly. You have to be willing to make eye contact with people,” he said. “We don’t ask anybody for money. We just ring the bell and we greet people. That’s really the only key to it.”

The Salvation Army’s budget is largely dependent on the six-week Red Kettle drive, raising a third of their cash income for the whole year. The pressure is enormous, said Major Binnix.

“It’s no exaggeration to say, if we have a bad Christmas we have a bad year,” he said.

Volunteers also make up a large portion of the bell ringers. Local fire departments, businesses and schools lend a hand to the annual fundraiser. Even the Shreveport and Bossier City mayors are known to participate in a little cross-river competition. Major Binnix adds that the volunteer bell ringers typically bring in triple the donations of a paid bell ringer.

The red kettles are at 38 locations across the Shreveport-Bossier City community and will be accepting donations through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. If you would like to volunteer, please call The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier at 318.424.3200.