T

he fumbling of keys and a hesitation to open the front door is a good indication that the first kiss is about to happen. It’s the moment when the two of you discover if there is a spark between you. So we’re going to help you change the ambiance from a porch light to city lights.

Abby Singer’s Bistro Balcony

The charming view of Downtown Shreveport peeking over the balcony of Abby Singer’s Bistro is the ideal romantic setting. The bistro is located on the second floor of the Robinson Film Center and offers a tiptop dining experience. This first kiss has the potential makings for a moment most have only seen on the silver screen.

Shreveport Roses at River View Park

Most parks close at dusk but the River View Park is an exception. At night the park is illuminated by six 35-foot tall rose sculptures that’s sure to help love bloom. Just across the street from the Riverview Theatre it’s the perfect stroll along the river to follow up a night at the Metropolitan Ballet. If your date downtown went well, sneak a peck under the Shreveport Roses — it’s the ideal spot with the view of the river, the Texas Street Bridge and the Shreveport Skyline.

Kallenberg Flame at ARTSTATION

Since its lighting ceremony in 2015 “The Flame,” a public artwork atop the Kallenberg Artist Tower at ARTSTATION, has served as a beacon for artists in our community. Steal a kiss outside while watching the lights change colors in the flames. Who knows maybe “The Flame” can help ignite the spark between you. Bonus, let’s say this night leads to a relationship. Wired & Sassy jewelry has made a replica of “The Flame” into necklaces and bracelets that would be the perfect romantic gift to remember your first kiss.

Carousel at the Louisiana Boardwalk

After dinner on the boardwalk kiss your sweetheart on a whimsical carousel ride. To be more playful grab some ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery on the way. This is the kind of stuff rom-coms are made of — finish the night with a trolley ride and there’s no stopping the whimsy.

Balcony of the Strand Theatre

This is a bold move for a first kiss, but there’s nothing simple when it comes to romance at The Strand Theatre. The architecture is breath taking and when you are gazing over the balcony while sitting in your velvet red seats you and your date will most likely to lock lips to the sounds of the orchestra warming up. Even though an audience surrounds you — with the seats all facing forward and the two of you sitting elbow to elbow it’s actually easier than you may think. Are you starting to see the moment when everyone else disappears? Magic. That’s The Stand Theatre.