Magazines can be purchased at the following locations:

Supermarkets

  • Albertsons-Southfield Road
  • Shreveport Albertsons-Texas Street
  • Bossier City Brookshires-Barksdale Boulevard
  • Bossier City Brookshires-Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
  • Shreveport Brookshires-Highway 3
  • Benton Brookshires-Highway 80
  • Haughton Brookshires-Kings Highway
  • Shreveport Brookshires-Line Avenue
  • Shreveport Brookshires-North Market
  • Shreveport Brookshires-Mansfield Road
  • Shreveport Brookshires-Pines Road, Shreveport
  • Maxwell’s Grocery Willow Chute Grocery

Other Places to Find SB

  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bodacious Bar-B-Q
  • Counter Culture on Line Avenue
  • Counter Culture on Youree Drive
  • Fairfield Grocery
  • King’s Hardware
  • Madison Park Exxon
  • Performance Car Wash
  • P&S Pantry
  • Roadrunner Car Wash
  • Rollin’ in the Dough
  • Smoothie King Southern Pantry
  • The Thrifty Peanut
  • Tony’s Liquor

Complimentary copies are found at the following locations:

Hotel Locations

  • Boomtown Hotel & Casino
  • Chateau Suites-Downtown
  • Comfort Suites
  • Courtyard by Marriott in Bossier City
  • Courtyard by Marriott in Shreveport
  • El Dorado Resort & Casino
  • DiamondJacks Hotel & Casino
  • Hampton Inn (3 locations)
  • Hilton at the Shreveport-Convention Center
  • Holiday Inn Bossier City
  • Holiday Inn Downtown
  • Holiday Inn Financial Plaza
  • Homewood Hilton Suites in Bossier City
  • Howard Johnson’s
  • Jameson Inn
  • LaQuinta
  • Microtel in Bossier City
  • Quality Inn in Bossier City
  • Remington Suites
  • Wyndham Garden Suites

Medical Facilities

  • David Raines Medical Building
  • CHRISTUS Schumpert/Highland
  • Ears, Nose and Throat Center
  • Eye Doctors Group
  • Eye Surgery Center
  • Highland Clinic
  • Knight and Sanders Plastic Surgery Center
  • Louisiana Pain Physicians
  • Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home
  • Portico Doctors (all offices)
  • Promise Hospital
  • Quick Care
  • Regional Urology
  • Shreveport Eye Clinic
  • Shreveport Internal Medicine
  • South Shreveport Medical Plaza
  • Specialists Hospital
  • Spine Institute
  • Dr. Bryan Vekovious
  • Velocity Care ( Shreveport and Bossier City locations)
  • The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery
  • WK Bossier Hospital (all offices)
  • WK Breast Center
  • WK Cancer Center
  • WK Medical Arts Building
  • WK Medical Pavilion (all offices)
  • WK Pierremont (all offices)

Other Locations

  • Anytime Fitness in Bossier City
  • Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Bossier City
  • Bossier Chamber of Commerce
  • Bossier Federal Credit Union
  • The Cellar (two locations in Bossier City)
  • Chinaberry’s in Bossier City
  • East Ridge Country Club
  • Fit Nation in Bossier City
  • Garden Park
  • The Glen
  • The Golf Club at Stonebridge
  • Harvey Lexus in Bossier City
  • Harvey Toyota in Bossier City
  • Holmes European Motors
  • Holmes Honda
  • Landers Dodge in Bossier City
  • The Oaks of Louisiana
  • Olde Oaks Golf Course
  • Origin Bank in Bossier City
  • Orr Nissan in Bossier City
  • Northwood Hills Golf Course
  • Red River Bank in Bossier City
  • Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
  • Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau
  • Shreveport Regional Airport
  • Southern Trace County Club
  • Sun Tan City in Bossier City
  • Wesla Federal Credit Union in Bossier City
  • Wray Ford in Bossier City

