Where To Purchase SB Magazine
Magazines can be purchased at the following locations:
Supermarkets
- Albertsons-Southfield Road
- Shreveport Albertsons-Texas Street
- Bossier City Brookshires-Barksdale Boulevard
- Bossier City Brookshires-Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
- Shreveport Brookshires-Highway 3
- Benton Brookshires-Highway 80
- Haughton Brookshires-Kings Highway
- Shreveport Brookshires-Line Avenue
- Shreveport Brookshires-North Market
- Shreveport Brookshires-Mansfield Road
- Shreveport Brookshires-Pines Road, Shreveport
- Maxwell’s Grocery Willow Chute Grocery
Other Places to Find SB
- Barnes & Noble
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q
- Counter Culture on Line Avenue
- Counter Culture on Youree Drive
- Fairfield Grocery
- King’s Hardware
- Madison Park Exxon
- Performance Car Wash
- P&S Pantry
- Roadrunner Car Wash
- Rollin’ in the Dough
- Smoothie King Southern Pantry
- The Thrifty Peanut
- Tony’s Liquor
Complimentary copies are found at the following locations:
Hotel Locations
- Boomtown Hotel & Casino
- Chateau Suites-Downtown
- Comfort Suites
- Courtyard by Marriott in Bossier City
- Courtyard by Marriott in Shreveport
- El Dorado Resort & Casino
- DiamondJacks Hotel & Casino
- Hampton Inn (3 locations)
- Hilton at the Shreveport-Convention Center
- Holiday Inn Bossier City
- Holiday Inn Downtown
- Holiday Inn Financial Plaza
- Homewood Hilton Suites in Bossier City
- Howard Johnson’s
- Jameson Inn
- LaQuinta
- Microtel in Bossier City
- Quality Inn in Bossier City
- Remington Suites
- Wyndham Garden Suites
Medical Facilities
- David Raines Medical Building
- CHRISTUS Schumpert/Highland
- Ears, Nose and Throat Center
- Eye Doctors Group
- Eye Surgery Center
- Highland Clinic
- Knight and Sanders Plastic Surgery Center
- Louisiana Pain Physicians
- Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home
- Portico Doctors (all offices)
- Promise Hospital
- Quick Care
- Regional Urology
- Shreveport Eye Clinic
- Shreveport Internal Medicine
- South Shreveport Medical Plaza
- Specialists Hospital
- Spine Institute
- Dr. Bryan Vekovious
- Velocity Care ( Shreveport and Bossier City locations)
- The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery
- WK Bossier Hospital (all offices)
- WK Breast Center
- WK Cancer Center
- WK Medical Arts Building
- WK Medical Pavilion (all offices)
- WK Pierremont (all offices)
Other Locations
- Anytime Fitness in Bossier City
- Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Bossier City
- Bossier Chamber of Commerce
- Bossier Federal Credit Union
- The Cellar (two locations in Bossier City)
- Chinaberry’s in Bossier City
- East Ridge Country Club
- Fit Nation in Bossier City
- Garden Park
- The Glen
- The Golf Club at Stonebridge
- Harvey Lexus in Bossier City
- Harvey Toyota in Bossier City
- Holmes European Motors
- Holmes Honda
- Landers Dodge in Bossier City
- The Oaks of Louisiana
- Olde Oaks Golf Course
- Origin Bank in Bossier City
- Orr Nissan in Bossier City
- Northwood Hills Golf Course
- Red River Bank in Bossier City
- Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
- Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau
- Shreveport Regional Airport
- Southern Trace County Club
- Sun Tan City in Bossier City
- Wesla Federal Credit Union in Bossier City
- Wray Ford in Bossier City
