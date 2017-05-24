In 2015, Matt and Alicia Smith embarked on a mission to bring Shreveport a healthy — and tasty — option for dining out. As a dietician, Alicia would constantly meet people who would comment on the lack of healthy choices when eating out. Realizing there was a need in the area for a healthy alternative to fast food, the Smiths opened Pita Pit at 1106 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Less than two years later, they have expanded their business and have opened a second location this week at 9462 Ellerbe Road in the Camp Forbing Marketplace.

Pita Pit uses fresh, rollable pita bread and customers can choose their filling including grilled meats, vegetables, cheese and a selection of sauces.

“Everything is customizable,” Alicia said. “You can get something completely different every time you come in.”

The Smiths are currently looking for a location in Bossier City to open a third restaurant.

For more information about Pita Pit, visit PitaPitUSA.com or facebook.com/sportpita.