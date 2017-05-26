Person of Interest: Cheryl H. White, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

Department of History and Social Sciences, LSUS

SB: What made you decide to go into teaching?

CW: I’ve known since I was a little girl that I wanted to teach. I loved history and wanted to incorporate that into my dream job. I pursued a Ph.D. and got the best of both worlds when I began at LSUS in 1997.

SB: If you could go back in history to any era, which would you choose and why?

CW: There are so many great eras in history. I love the High Middle Ages from about 1100 to 1300. I also like classical antiquity. Athens in the 4th century B.C. during the times of Plato and Aristotle were wonderful. The 16th century (Elizabethan England) were also quite interesting times during the years of The Tudors, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I. I’d love to sit down with any of the people from these time periods and pick their brains.

SB: What else do you enjoy doing in your free time?

CW: I’m extremely passionate about historic preservation. I believe that we need to preserve who we are as a community; we need to save where we come from. I also love traveling, hiking — anything outdoors in the sunshine. I give tours of Shreveport, as well, like the Haunted History Tour.

SB: What’s your family like?

CW: I’ve got two grown sons. I think I’ve fostered an appreciation for history in the both of them — one more than the other, but they are definitely not as interested in history as I am.

SB: If your friends could use only three words to describe you, what do you think they would say?

CW: They would say I’m a bookworm, I’m quirky and I’m tenacious.

SB: What’s something that not many people know about you?

CW: Most people don’t know that my first job out of college was actually in law enforcement. I was in investigations. I was the second female enforcement deputy in the department, and although I only worked in the field for a year, I learned so much from it and wouldn’t trade it for anything.