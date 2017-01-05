Q: How long have you been baking?

A: This is a funny story actually. It started 11 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter. I had an incredible sweet tooth, and one night, while watching bakers whip up chocolate chip cookies from scratch on the Food Network, I just had to have a cookie. I didn’t have any store-bought ones on hand, but I did have all the ingredients I needed to recreate the recipe from the show I was watching. At that point, I knew the baking bug had bit me.

Q: When and why did you start Buttercups Cupcakes?

A: Because I became so obsessed with baking at home and realized how much better things taste when made from scratch, I began trying out new and original recipes myself. I would have my coworkers try them and give me feedback. At that time, I was working at a makeup counter in Dillard’s and had been for nine years. I worked out of my house baking things for people who’d heard about me through word of mouth for two years, then opened the store in 2009.

Q: Does your family like to bake?

A: My daughter bakes with me sometimes. She enjoys it. My husband mostly just enjoys eating the finished product.

Q: How do you come up with new flavors and ideas?

A: It truly is a team effort. My kitchen staff and I have so much fun getting creative with new ideas. We create a new flavor of the month each month, which is usually seasonally themed. I couldn’t have built what Buttercups is today without my amazing staff and the love and support from my husband and daughter.

Q: What other things are you involved in in the community?

A: I’m a strong believer in giving back. My favorite local charity is The Gingerbread House. We donate 500 gingerbread cupcakes for their big event every year. I really love to give back as much as possible.

Q: You were featured on the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. What was that like?

A: Oh, it was awesome! I was in shock when I got the phone call to apply for the show. They found us through our Facebook page. We didn’t win the show, but just being able to be a part of it was an honor. Our best challenge for the episode was the “taste challenge.” To be complimented by such high-caliber judges on our red velvet was amazing.