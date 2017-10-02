Highland Clinic

Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

1455 E. Bert Kouns #210 • Shreveport, LA • 318.798.4623

WWW.HIGHLANDCLINIC.COM

T

he Highland Clinic Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is staffed with orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in Sports Medicine, joint replacements and spinal disorders. Dr. P. Britain Auer and his team, including Alexis Green, PA-C and Charles Tisdale, PA-C, have nearly 40 years of combined experience evaluating and treating spinal disorders.

A native of Shreveport, Dr. Auer returned home after training to try and improve the health and function of the people he grew up around.

Dr. P. Britain Auer’s practice includes the conservative and surgical treatment of most spinal conditions in all age groups. He strives to treat every patient with the compassion, skill, and respect he would desire for his own family. He and his staff combine years of experience with medications, physical therapy, injections, and, as a last resort, turn to surgical intervention to restore function and relieve pain for patients. Most patients can be seen within 24 hours of calling for an appointment.