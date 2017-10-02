Dr. P. Britain Auer
Highland Clinic
Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
1455 E. Bert Kouns #210 • Shreveport, LA • 318.798.4623
The Highland Clinic Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is staffed with orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in Sports Medicine, joint replacements and spinal disorders. Dr. P. Britain Auer and his team, including Alexis Green, PA-C and Charles Tisdale, PA-C, have nearly 40 years of combined experience evaluating and treating spinal disorders.
A native of Shreveport, Dr. Auer returned home after training to try and improve the health and function of the people he grew up around.
Dr. P. Britain Auer’s practice includes the conservative and surgical treatment of most spinal conditions in all age groups. He strives to treat every patient with the compassion, skill, and respect he would desire for his own family. He and his staff combine years of experience with medications, physical therapy, injections, and, as a last resort, turn to surgical intervention to restore function and relieve pain for patients. Most patients can be seen within 24 hours of calling for an appointment.
“I think what makes our practice unique among spine surgeons in the area is personal attention and communication with the patient so that they feel involved as teammates in improving their spine health,” Dr. Auer said.
Dr. Auer and his excellent physician assistants work as a team to assess patients, order appropriate tests and initiate treatment promptly and effectively. If a decision about surgical intervention is to be made then an in-depth conference involving Dr. Auer and the patient (with their family) occurs so that all involved understand the offered treatment plan.
The Center’s website provides a wealth of information regarding the various medical issues new patients might face, as well as, continuing educational information for patients under treatment. New patients can access the necessary forms they will need prior to their first visit and make sure their insurance plan is accepted by the Center.
On site accommodations are made for deaf or foreign language speaking patients on request.