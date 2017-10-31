You probably have all of the best stuff to do this fall, with every seasonal festival worth going to on your calendar, but there’s a lot to be thankful for in November. Here are some more festivals, fun things to do, holiday events, kids’ activities and live entertainment you need to attend in Shreveport-Bossier City. Submit your upcoming local events six weeks in advance to Adam Bailey at events@sbmag.net.

Nov. 1

For the past six years, more than 1,600 volunteers have participated in clearing nearly 50,000 pounds of trash from the Red River. Join volunteers from Shreveport and Bossier City and show your community pride by helping remove trash and debris. Volunteers can ride on boats or walk along the designated areas along the river to help clean. Everything you need — gloves, water, trash pickers, trash bags — will be provided for you.

Nov. 2

Celebrate Shreveport-Bossier City food and art while supporting Holy Angels at the 36th Annual TASTE. Sample signature foods from around our community, bid on unique items at the silent auction, enjoy art by the Angel Artists all while grooving to Windstorm’s music.

Nov. 11

The one and only Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker will be in Shreveport on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Strand Theatre. Enjoy larger than life magical props, a 60-foot growing Christmas tree and spectacular Russian-made costumes and sets. This once-in-a-lifetime event is a must-see for the whole family.

Nov. 11

The music of John Williams transports us beyond our imagination to new worlds through heart-pounding adventures. Be there as Michael Butterman leads the Shreveport Symphony in all your John Williams’s favorites: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, Jaws and Star Wars.

Nov. 11-12

The Great Pirate Adventure Paw Patrol show brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Paw Patrol Live will take place at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

Nov. 18

One of Motown’s most consistent hit makers and longest-lived original lineups, the Four Tops will perform at Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 18. Enjoy an array of classic R&B chart-toppers, including Baby I Need Your Loving, Same Old Song, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), Bernadette and Ain’t No Woman Like the One I’ve Got.

Nov. 18

Iconic Texas singer-songwriter Willie Nelson will entertain at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in the Riverdome in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 18, with selections from his six-decade career and 200-plus albums. Come out and hear the music that made Willie a legend. Act quickly; this event will sell out fast.

Nov. 25

Whether it’s a Hank Williams style ballad or a rollicking honky tonk tune, Jamey Johnson’s new-traditional country style has won him legions of fans. The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Bossier City is the perfect venue to appreciate the music of this true country troubadour.

Nov. 25

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival is an annual holiday fireworks extravaganza held on the riverfront in Shreveport-Bossier City. The event will expand to include festivities on both sides of the Red River — in downtown Shreveport’s Riverview Park as well as at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. Festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with live music and entertainment. Admission is free.

Nov. 27

The “most famous reindeer of all” from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will come live on stage to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 27. The national tour is a family favorite, with a cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow monster. Watch the cast bring energy to classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and lovable puppets highlight the charm from the television show’s stop-motion effects. All tickets are reserved seating.