By Jessica Waldon Hemingway

Two locals are making a revival together — the Hirsch Coliseum will once again be home to Mudbugs hockey.

$1.5 million in renovations are underway to get the Hirsch in tip-top shape for its “new” team.

Tommy Scott of Encompass Sports Management, owners of the Mudbugs, is perhaps the most excited:

“I love this building. I’m proud of what we’ve done. The fans will love it.”

Be prepared to see a different team from the past take the ice for the 2016-2017 season as these Shreveport Mudbugs are beginning their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League, a Tier II U.S. Junior Hockey league made up of 17-20 year-olds. Not everything will be unfamiliar, as the team is part of the South Division with many of the same foes the former Mudbugs faced in the Central Hockey League, like Odessa and Corpus Christi.

The head coach of the team is a former Bossier-Shreveport Mudbug, Karlis Zirnis, who played with the team from 2006-2008. Since his time as a Mudbug, Zirnis has coached Latvia’s Olympic team at the 2014 Sochi Games and the World Championship in Russia. Zirnis is no stranger to the NAHL; he began his hockey career in 1997 with the Gaylord Grizzlies. Other former Mudbugs are joining the ranks of the coaching staff and former Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs player and coach, Scott Muscutt, is the team’s general manager.

When it comes to those with the skates and gear on, they are ready to play and entertain you throughout the season. The team will not only look a lot younger, but also have a lot more at stake. After recruiting, trades and tryouts, the team consists of a diverse bunch including two Latvian players, two Canadians, a brood of Michiganders, which boasts the highest concentration of players from one state, followed by players from many other states, including a small southern contingent — one from Texas, one from Florida and one from Alabama.

These mostly 18 and 19-year-old players are here to play hockey, away from their homes and families. They’re here to show off their talents and work toward the ultimate goal — a spot on a roster for an NCAA or NHL team. So, at least for now, Shreveport is fitting the bill of their home away from home.

As hockey players, the ice at George’s Pond is perhaps where they feel most at home, doing what they love. The Mudbugs have added another touch of familiarity by flying the flags of Canada and Latvia right next to the American flag in the rafters of Hirsch.

To fill the “family” void for the players, the Mudbugs are equipped with a chaplain on staff. Jeremy Thomas, a longtime Mudbugs fan who has been a youth director in the area, is building a rapport with the players and letting them know he is reachable at all times.

“These kids are away from home without parental guidance. I want them to know they can talk to me about things they don’t feel comfortable going to anyone else about,” Thomas said. “It is important for them to know they can count on me.”

While not on the ice or at Hirsch for practice, conditioning or games, the players are housed around town with host families who take the responsibility for providing them with the comforts of home along with support and care very seriously. Since this team is made up of high school and college-age young adults, the Mudbugs do require them to take online classes or work in their off time, along with completing community service hours to get the team ingrained in the community.

Local families submitted applications to host players and each family is housing between one and six players at a time.

Garrett Hallford, 19, is one of the “new” Shreveport Mudbugs. Hallford has been away from home to pursue hockey since he was 14 and is entering his third year in the NAHL with his third team. This team is much closer to his hometown of McKinney, Texas, than his last team in New Jersey, however, and his parents have already purchased their season tickets to watch him play in Shreveport. According to his family, this move has been fantastic for Hallford, including his relationship with his host family. Hallford and Brad Decker, a 19 year-old who is native to New Jersey and played for the NAHL team there last season as a teammate of Hallford, are living with hockey fans Ross and Leslie Whitaker in Bossier City. The Whitakers have gone from a family of four — with children ages one and two, to a family of six with the addition of the two 19 year-old players. “It couldn’t be going any better,” Ross Whitaker said.

“I love my [billet] family already,” Hallford said. “They make it feel like home.”

The Whitakers have stepped in for the guidance role of hosting these players. Leslie has helped the two boys get the paperwork necessary to register to vote for the first time. Ross stresses that it is all about being a guide to these young men, not to replace their parents. “They are an extension of our family,” he said. “I feel like I am more of a friend here to guide them.”

Ross says Decker and Hallford are adjusting well and have learned their way around town. They’ve even enjoyed some of the local flair, attending a high school football game one Friday after practice.

“The players spend time together outside of the ice rink and gather at different billet (host family) homes to learn more about one another,” Ross said. Thomas added that they have gone out to dinner together as a group so the team can spend more time together as well.

The Whitakers attend practices when they can and, of course, will be going to the games. The last time the whole Whitaker clan made it out to practice, the players gave 2-year-old, Landry a puck. “Brad and Garrett are so selfless,” Ross said.

The Whitakers aren’t only making connections with the players they are hosting; they also are getting to know their parents as well. Sometimes Ross sends videos of Decker practicing to his parents, as this is his first time to live away from home.

“I’m sure his mom cries every time I send one,” Ross said. “She cried the whole week before he moved down here.” While the Whitakers have made a connection with Decker’s parents, they plan to get to know Hallford’s parents better as the season gets underway.

Ross takes his role seriously, saying their main objective is to keep the boys housed, fed and focused. And feed them they do. Leslie is a chef and they haven’t found anything their non-Southern “son,” Decker, won’t eat.

“We really wanted to support the team,” said Ross of their decision to host Mudbugs players. “I’m hoping if there is support [for Mudbugs hockey] like there should be, it will bring other sports [to the area].”

It is that type of fan support Scott knew still existed in Shreveport-Bossier City, which made the move to NAHL hockey an easy one. “The fans are so supportive here,” Scott said. “I knew we would have tons of billet families.”

It’s this fan support and the Southern hospitality that make the players feel welcomed in their new hockey home. “Everyone in town is really friendly,” Hallford said. And that’s just what the owners, management and coaches were counting on.

The pieces for the move to the NAHL seem to be fitting together quite nicely. Since the Mudbugs departed in 2011, Scott, Muscutt and others have worked to keep hockey alive in this area, including in-line hockey. In that vein, as the Mudbugs play on George’s Pond at Hirsch, youth hockey and figure skating lessons occur on the same ice as the entire culture of ice sports is building in the area as evidenced by the fact that one of the players trying out for this new team was from Benton.

“This is the best thing to happen to hockey in the area in 10 years,” Muscutt said.

And it looks like hockey is here to stay a while as Scott signed a 12-year lease with the State Fair of Louisiana for the use of Hirsch Coliseum. That’s not all; the $1.5 million in renovations include ice-level suites and a bar with a fireplace to stave off some of the chill from the ice, as well as new seats, restrooms and revamped concessions.

Scott said that the switch to NAHL was an easy one that made sense in a lot of ways. “Fan support has never been a problem,” Scott said. “The hockey is phenomenal. The league boasts some of the best players in the country and they are going somewhere.” Many will leave the league to play in college or go into the NHL draft. And Scott added how Shreveport loves its athletes and how much more the area loves to root for an athlete playing at a higher level. Between the youth leagues and NAHL team, Scott said that it wouldn’t be long before we see someone from Shreveport-Bossier City in the NHL or playing for a Frozen Four.

It is fair to say that Shreveport is truly becoming a home to hockey, and Mudbugs hockey is giving Shreveport sports fans one more team to root for in the city’s storied legacy of sports history.

To learn more about the Mudbugs, visit mudbugshockey.com.