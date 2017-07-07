The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will host its first 5/10k & Fun Run. The Mission Possible 5/10k & Fun Run starts at First Baptist Church Shreveport at 543 Ockley Drive. Runners can register as individuals and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.

When: August 19, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Where: First Baptist Church Shreveport

All proceeds from the race will go to The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission’s Life Recovery Program which helps homeless men, women and children break the cycle of poverty and gives them the tools they need to become self-sufficient. Bring the whole family out to see that together IT IS POSSIBLE to change our cities one life at a time!

Sign up online at www.sportspectrumusa.com

*Packet Pick Up: Sportspectrum on Thursday, August 17 from noon until 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. or race morning at the race site starting at 7:00 a.m.