A great way to start the Thanksgiving celebration is for the host to give a welcome toast at the start of the meal. If the toast is directed at one specific person then that person would not hold up their glass or drink. Instead they would smile and acknowledge the toast. The holidays with my family is mostly alcohol free, therefore if we toast it would be with juice. Do not feel that you must use wine or champagne for the toast because any beverage will do. Be careful not to toast with an empty glass because that is a no-no. Also, do not tap your glass with a spoon to get everyone’s attention, instead just stand up and speak loudly. Guests at the feast should also give a toast back to the host right before or during dessert to show their appreciation to them for the meal.