Couple: Jayce and Catherine Simpson

Wedding Date: May 9, 2015

Most Memorable Moment: My favorite part was meeting Jayce at the altar, but after that, it was definitely the reception. We had a blast with all of our friends from Shreveport, Georgia, Ole Miss and Houston. So many vendors helped pull together the perfect day and it made the nine months of planning so worth it.

Couple: Matthew and Lauralee Adams

Wedding Date: April 23, 2016

Most Memorable Moment: For me, it has to be the first look. We were able to see each other for the first time that day right before the ceremony began. It was incredibly intimate because that first look is really the only moment we got all day for it to just be the two of us. After dating for five years, we finally got to see each other in wedding attire and it was the most amazing feeling.



Couple: Nathan and Kelsey Schwab

Wedding Date: June 20, 2015

Most Memorable Moment: There’s so much stress that goes into planning a wedding, especially for a type-A like me. The moment I finally relaxed was the kiss — that one you wait for your whole life. I knew all eyes were on us, and I didn’t care. My husband and I were officially on our way to starting our new lives together. Menus, guest lists and candy bars didn’t matter anymore because we were now “The Schwabs” and that’s what the whole shindig was all about.

Couple: Jason & Jennifer Lebleu

Wedding Date: Feb. 28, 2015

Most Memorable Moment: It’s a tie between our “first look” out on the balcony of the venue and leading our entire wedding party and all guests in a second line down several blocks of the French Quarter. It was definitely a night to remember.