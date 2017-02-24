The final Mardi Gras parades of the season are happening this Saturday and Sunday, but what will you do after you’re loaded down with beads and throws? The party doesn’t have to stop when the last the float rolls by. Check out these Mardi Gras after parties in Shreveport.

Following Krewe of Gemini Parade:

What: The Hollow Decks & Mardi Gras

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: Dr. Unk’s Pour House, 1303 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, Shreveport

Cost: Free

Featuring: Music from The Hallow Decks. Teeny Paneeny and Sophie’s Italian Ice will be serving food and drinks.

Following Krewe of Highland Parade:

What: 6th Annual Marilynn’s Place Mardi Gras Party

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Marilynn’s Place, 4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport

Cost: Admission is free. VIP packages are available for purchase and include food, drink and more. To purchase VIP packages, call 318.868.3004

Featuring: live music, DJs, food and drink, balloon artists, face painters and clowns.