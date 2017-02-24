Mardi Gras after parties in Shreveport
The final Mardi Gras parades of the season are happening this Saturday and Sunday, but what will you do after you’re loaded down with beads and throws? The party doesn’t have to stop when the last the float rolls by. Check out these Mardi Gras after parties in Shreveport.
Following Krewe of Gemini Parade:
What: The Hollow Decks & Mardi Gras
When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: Dr. Unk’s Pour House, 1303 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, Shreveport
Cost: Free
Featuring: Music from The Hallow Decks. Teeny Paneeny and Sophie’s Italian Ice will be serving food and drinks.
Following Krewe of Highland Parade:
What: 6th Annual Marilynn’s Place Mardi Gras Party
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Marilynn’s Place, 4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport
Cost: Admission is free. VIP packages are available for purchase and include food, drink and more. To purchase VIP packages, call 318.868.3004
Featuring: live music, DJs, food and drink, balloon artists, face painters and clowns.