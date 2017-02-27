Shreveport-Bossier City March 2017 Calendar of Events
March 1
ARTS Shreveport Downtown Artwalk, 5 p.m., downtown Shreveport
March 2
ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
March 3
ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
MUSIC Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City
MUSIC Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino & Resort, Bossier City
March 4
SPORTS Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8 a.m., Red River District, Shreveport
EVENT Shreveport-Bossier Geek Fair, 10 a.m., Centenary Fitness Center, Shreveport
ARTS Lumpy Grits: A Literary and Lyrical Mix Presents “Pushing Artistic Illusions and Dimensions,” 6 p.m., Agora Borealis, Shreveport
EVENT: ARTini, 7 p.m., 601 Spring Event Center, Shreveport
MUSIC Winter Jam, 6 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
ARTS 42nd Street, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport
March 5
EVENT Shreveport-Bossier Geek Fair, 10 a.m., Centenary Fitness Center, Shreveport
ARTS Pageant, 2 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
March 10
MUSIC Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
March 11
EVENT Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Louisiana, 10 a.m., East Ridge Country Club, Shreveport
EVENT Battle of Gumbo Gladiators, 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Downtown Shreveport
EVENT The Price is Right – LIVE, 5 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City
ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: Mozart and Bizet, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport
March 12
ARTS Pageant, 2 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre
MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series, 3 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport
MUSIC Miranda Lambert, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
March 17
EVENT Patty in the Plaza, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, downtown Shreveport
EVENT St. Patty’s Day Block Party, 6 p.m., Fatty Arbuckles Pub, Red River District, Shreveport
SPORTS Amarillo Bulls v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport
March 18
FESTIVAL Louisiana Redbud Festival, 8 a.m., Vivian Towne Square, Vivian
SPORTS Amarillo Bulls v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport
MUSIC 11th Annual Shreveport Blues Festival, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
MUSIC Chubby Checker, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City
MUSIC The Black Jacket Symphony – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport
ARTS Ballet Magnificat!’s Hiding Place, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport
March 19
EVENT Greens on The Red, 2 p.m., Highland Community Garden, Shreveport
EVENT Drumline Live, 7 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
March 24
MUSIC Aaron Watson, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City
March 25
FESTIVAL ASEANA Spring Festival, 4 p.m., ASEANA Asian Gardens, corner of Milam and Texas Streets, Shreveport
March 31
SPORTS Corpus Christi IceRays v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport
MUSIC Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City
MUSIC Eli Young Band, 7 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City