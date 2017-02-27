March 1

ARTS Shreveport Downtown Artwalk, 5 p.m., downtown Shreveport

March 2

ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

March 3

ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

MUSIC Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino & Resort, Bossier City

March 4

SPORTS Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8 a.m., Red River District, Shreveport

EVENT Shreveport-Bossier Geek Fair, 10 a.m., Centenary Fitness Center, Shreveport

ARTS Lumpy Grits: A Literary and Lyrical Mix Presents “Pushing Artistic Illusions and Dimensions,” 6 p.m., Agora Borealis, Shreveport

EVENT: ARTini, 7 p.m., 601 Spring Event Center, Shreveport

MUSIC Winter Jam, 6 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

ARTS 42nd Street, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

March 5

EVENT Shreveport-Bossier Geek Fair, 10 a.m., Centenary Fitness Center, Shreveport

ARTS Pageant, 2 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

March 10

MUSIC Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

March 11

EVENT Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Louisiana, 10 a.m., East Ridge Country Club, Shreveport

EVENT Battle of Gumbo Gladiators, 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Downtown Shreveport

EVENT The Price is Right – LIVE, 5 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

ARTS Pageant, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: Mozart and Bizet, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport

March 12

ARTS Pageant, 2 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series, 3 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport

MUSIC Miranda Lambert, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

March 17

EVENT Patty in the Plaza, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, downtown Shreveport

EVENT St. Patty’s Day Block Party, 6 p.m., Fatty Arbuckles Pub, Red River District, Shreveport

SPORTS Amarillo Bulls v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

March 18

FESTIVAL Louisiana Redbud Festival, 8 a.m., Vivian Towne Square, Vivian

SPORTS Amarillo Bulls v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

MUSIC 11th Annual Shreveport Blues Festival, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

MUSIC Chubby Checker, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC The Black Jacket Symphony – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

ARTS Ballet Magnificat!’s Hiding Place, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

March 19

EVENT Greens on The Red, 2 p.m., Highland Community Garden, Shreveport

EVENT Drumline Live, 7 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

March 24

MUSIC Aaron Watson, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

March 25

FESTIVAL ASEANA Spring Festival, 4 p.m., ASEANA Asian Gardens, corner of Milam and Texas Streets, Shreveport

March 31

SPORTS Corpus Christi IceRays v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

MUSIC Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Eli Young Band, 7 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City