Manology: 10 Manly Health Tips
Adopt some of these health tips and you’ll be amazed at the results. And you’ll live longer, too.
- Go green. Green tea is packed with heart boosting and cancer-stopping polyphenols that black tea doesn’t offer. It also delivers a boost of alertness but from a smaller dose of caffeine than black tea.
- Don’t skip breakfast. Breakfast eaters are thinner than people who just rush out the door with nothing but a cup of coffee. It’s scientifically proven that an early start on eating keeps your metabolism more active throughout the day. Also, fiber in the morning means less hunger late in the afternoon, when you’re most likely to feel tired and gorge yourself on sugar.
- Brushing is not enough. If you plan to spend your later years eating more than yogurt and applesauce, invest in some floss. No matter how thoroughly or long you brush your teeth; you’re missing a good portion of their total surface. It’s like washing one armpit after a workout.
- Learn to cook. Think you know how much butter goes into those mashed potatoes at a restaurant? You’re probably off by half. If you can cook, you not only save money but also gain control over what goes into your meals. Besides, most women find it very appealing for a man to know his way around a kitchen.
- Sweat until you’re wet. If you can work up a sweat for just one hour a week, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including reduced risk of heart attack, better mood and lower blood pressure.
- When in doubt, add some weights. Just 30 minutes twice a week spent lifting weights can build significant muscle mass. What’s more, working all that muscle burns tons of calories making it a great way to lose your gut, too.
- Don’t be afraid to lose the beer belly. Grab a tape measure and put it around your body at the level of your belly button. That number should be less than half your height. So if you’re 5’10”, you need to keep your waist under 35-inches. If it’s over that number, you might want to start exercising.
- Grab some nuts. Nuts are among the best sources of healthful fats and protein around. Half of a handful eaten about 30 minutes before a meal will temper your appetite and help you avoid unhealthy snacks.
- Be adventurous, join a yoga class. Yoga eases anxiety, lowers blood pressure, slows heart rates and increases flexibility. And there’s nothing mystical about it. Loosening your muscles will make them more adaptable, so you may be less likely to injure yourself playing sports.
- Don’t forget to laugh. Laughing not only eases stress, promotes social bonding and lowers blood pressure, it also boosts your immune system. So don’t be afraid to add some humor to your life.
TagsMan-o-logy
Submit a Comment