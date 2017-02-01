“We are very proud to have been chosen by CSRA to contribute to this important project,” says Terry Petzold, Vice President of Magee Resource Group’s IT Division. “Not only are we playing a vital role in CSRA’s ability to deliver exceptional solutions that enable the safety, security and well-being of our nation, but we are also contributing to the economic growth of our community.”

Magee Resource Group LLC , a Shreveport-based executive search firm with a division focused purely on information technology (IT) recruitment, announced it has been selected as a local partner to augment CSRA hiring procedures to meet surging IT workforce demands in Northwest Louisiana. CSRA Inc. is a provider of next-generation IT solutions to the federal government that is seeking to fill senior-level IT positions at its recently completed Integrated Technology Center (ITC) in Bossier City. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help solve critical IT challenges faced by the federal government. With 400 employees already in place, the ITC plans to employ another 400 people by June 2018, with advanced skills in IT, coding, cybersecurity, software engineering, application development and testing.

At the recent dedication of the new facility, CSRA President and CEO Lawrence B. Prior III noted that CSRA reviewed 134 locations across the U.S. before choosing Bossier City for their national cyber research park. Ashley Rockett, Director of ITC Operations, stated, “We currently have 400 employees and are working toward doubling that workforce over the next eighteen months. We are very confident in the choice of Magee Resource Group as our partner in filling the numerous senior-level positions this facility is generating.”

In operation for 25 years in Shreveport/Bossier City, Magee Resource Group specializes in deep, comprehensive searches for IT professionals. “We have developed ongoing relationships with the key players in today’s highly competitive IT market,” says Petzold. “We know who they are, where they work and what motivates them. This network of contacts means that we can find the qualified people CSRA needs in a timely manner – even if they are not actively seeking new employment opportunities.”

About Magee Resource Group:

Magee Resource Group, LLC (MRG), established in 1991, partners with client companies in the IT and healthcare space across the U.S. to enhance their productivity by providing high-caliber professionals who positively affect the bottom line. MRG offers a full-range of recruitment and staffing options. Visit Magee Resource Group at www.mageeresource.com.