There are great things happening right in our backyard and in this month’s cover story, Made in SB, we feature products that were created by Shreveport natives or are being made here in Shreveport-Bossier City.

here are plenty of reasons to be proud to call northwest Louisiana home. Sure, we have a burgeoning arts community, a top-notch military base and some incredible locally owned businesses, but did you know there is a long list of products made right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area? Did you know there are natives who have created or invented products that are reaching retailers across the nation and the world? From culinary goods and clothing to home improvement devices and even flying vehicles, Shreveport-Bossier City is home to great minds doing great things. SB Magazine had the opportunity to get to know the brains behind the brands and companies helping to put Shreveport-Bossier City on the map.