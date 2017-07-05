C

hris Graham makes soap for a living. But in all honesty, he’s more of a scientist perfecting the right formula for your skin care needs. Graham has been making soap for over 10 years but it wasn’t until 2012 that he decided to start selling his soap under the brand Man Made Soap. He began at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market and even though his booth was tucked off to the side, he sold out on day one.

“It’s farmers markets that helped put me in touch with a lot of the stores and contacts that I’m in business with now,” he said. Graham is also the manager of the Bossier City Farmer’s Market where he sets up shop every Saturday.

Graham can’t say exactly what attracted him to the soap making process but he’s always had a mind for science and likes a challenge. So he decided to give it a try and even though he failed miserably the first time, he didn’t give up until he created the perfect bar of soap.

Man Made Soap is comprised of castor oil, hemp oil and Shea butter, but as he said, you have to find the right balance of ingredients. At its core, each soap is made with the same formula and he says using his soap can help with acne and eczema. Consumers can even wash their hair with it, as it won’t leave it greasy or frizzy, according to Graham.

“About half the soap you get in the stores can’t even be called soap. It’s a body bar or bath bar. That’s because there’s no soap in it. It’s detergents, chemicals and hardeners to make it simulate soap. But it’s not soap,” he said.

Make sure to have a good sense of humor when shopping Man Made Soap. With creative names like Monkey Farts, Ratchet City Delight and Zombie Repellent, Graham keeps it entertaining and lighthearted with his products. But he also has some more traditional fragrances in his inventory — Double Cherry Almond and Lavender Oatmeal to name a few.

Since he often travels with is fiancé Beth Ogilvie to vend at different comic cons, he has created a line of soaps inspired by superheroes, science fiction and comic books, with his most recent addition being the Wonder Woman soap.

Man Made Soap can be purchased at the Yokem Toyota Gift Store, artspace, Ben’s Town Antiques, Campus Collectibles, Favorite Sisters’ Boutique and more.

ManMadeSoap.net