t’s all about family at Lusk Eye Specialists, where founder James Lusk, MD has carefully crafted a patient-centric family style of medicine that today includes his two sons, Bryan Lusk, MD and Jeffrey Lusk, MD. For more than three decades, Lusk Eye Specialists has been recognized as one of the ARK-LA-TEX’s leading comprehensive eye care facilities. Dr. Lusk and his sons have built their reputation of eye excellence by combining the latest technology with old-fashioned personalized care…one patient at a time.

Since he founded Lusk Eye Specialists in1985, Dr. James Lusk’s commitment to leading edge technology and advanced surgical techniques has been surpassed only by his dedication to “Treating Patients…Like Family.” Today, he and his two sons have added another component to their practice mission statement: “Treating Patients Like Family…By Family.”

The focus of the practice has always been to preserve, protect and restore the precious gift of sight utilizing the latest breakthroughs in cataract removal & lens implantation, LASIK laser vision correction and glaucoma management. But what has always been equally important to all members of the Lusk family…is to simply make patients feel like family.