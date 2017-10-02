Lusk Eye Specialists
Lusk Eye Specialists
451 Ashley Ridge Blvd • Shreveport, LA • 318.222.5555
It’s all about family at Lusk Eye Specialists, where founder James Lusk, MD has carefully crafted a patient-centric family style of medicine that today includes his two sons, Bryan Lusk, MD and Jeffrey Lusk, MD. For more than three decades, Lusk Eye Specialists has been recognized as one of the ARK-LA-TEX’s leading comprehensive eye care facilities. Dr. Lusk and his sons have built their reputation of eye excellence by combining the latest technology with old-fashioned personalized care…one patient at a time.
Since he founded Lusk Eye Specialists in1985, Dr. James Lusk’s commitment to leading edge technology and advanced surgical techniques has been surpassed only by his dedication to “Treating Patients…Like Family.” Today, he and his two sons have added another component to their practice mission statement: “Treating Patients Like Family…By Family.”
The focus of the practice has always been to preserve, protect and restore the precious gift of sight utilizing the latest breakthroughs in cataract removal & lens implantation, LASIK laser vision correction and glaucoma management. But what has always been equally important to all members of the Lusk family…is to simply make patients feel like family.
In addition to helping pioneer many of the recent advances in surgical eye care, the interpersonal aspect of patient care remains the foundation of Lusk Eye Specialists. Earlier this year, Lusk Eye Specialists had the privilege of volunteering with Christian Ophthalmic Surgery Expedition Network (ChOSEN) in Montemorelos, Mexico to help restore sight to hundreds of patients in need.
ChOSEN surgeons performed over 500 ophthalmic surgeries during this project, making it one of the largest surgical projects in all of Central and South America to date. The Lusk team of surgeons and staff strive to replicate the environment of our their surgical suites to provide foreign mission patients similar postoperative outcomes to patients in the United States.
As the name implies, there’s something ‘Special’ about Lusk Eye Specialists.