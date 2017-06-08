David Alvis and his restaurant group Silver Star Inc. celebrated the newest addition to their restaurant line up. Silver Star Grille is located in the new Forbing Shopping Center off Ellerbe Rd. in Shreveport. Alvis’ new restaurant offers guest an upscale casual dining experience with a modern western atmosphere.

The ribbon cutting for Silver Star Grille took place 11 a.m. on June 8. Owner David Alvis is excited to bring his restaurant expertise to Shreveport.

“After many years, I’m so glad to be opening a new restaurant in Shreveport. In the last 10 years, a day hasn’t gone by that someone hasn’t asked me, ‘When are you coming to Shreveport?’ I’m happy to say that time has finally come and I’m officially back with an incredible new restaurant called Silver Star Grille. Look out Shreveport!”

See below for SB Magazine’s exclusive look inside: