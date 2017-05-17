W

illiam Awagu is the founder and owner of Elite Soccer Training , a collective of professional soccer coaches that sharpens local youth’s athletic skills through summer camps and one-on-one practice sessions.

Awagu was born in Nigeria, but raised in Blanchard, LA. His dedication to the game awarded him a successful venture outside of Louisiana playing college soccer at Francis Marion University, NC and in the Premier Development League.

He continued his professional career playing for Shreveport’s Rafters FC before recently accepting the position as assistant coach for the LSU Shreveport men’s soccer program.

Awagu’s experiences as a competitor and coach have prepared him to start Elite Soccer Training, Shreveport-Bossier City’s newest soccer camp program. “It’s all about making the game accessible,” Awagu said.

Elite Soccer Training’s mission is to help all athletes reach their full potential through first class technical, tactical training and nutritional support.

“We want to give young athletes in rural areas the opportunity to play the game and deliver quality coaching to all levels of players.”

Among the group of coaches involved with Elite Soccer is head of Evangel’ Christian Academy’s soccer program, Francois Browne.

Originally from Liberia, West Africa, he moved to Texas on a soccer scholarship. Since 2014, Browne has been a certified coach for the Louisiana Olympic Development Program. “This is something great we’re doing!” Browne exclaimed.

“We just want kids to develop and become great soccer players,” he said. “And that’s how it goes.”

Elite Soccer Training summer camps include some of the same activities used by top European Soccer Clubs. Campers will enhance their physical, tactical and technical skills at their individual level.

“We cover all skill levels from first time players to experienced players. At the beginning of every camp, we make sure to place campers in the right groups to ensure that each player gets the best experience possible,” Awagu said.

Custom services are also available. Specialized position training is provided for goalkeepers looking to improve their defensive and reflex skills.

Elite Soccer Training summer camps will take place in two locations — Brownlee Park, Bossier City and the LSU Shreveport Campus, Shreveport. Register before June 10 and save $50 on a full day of camp. See below for dates and information:

Dates # of Days Ages Cost

June 12-16 5 7-18 $250

June 19-23 5 7-18 $250

June 26-30 5 7-18 $250

July 6-8 3 7-18 $250

July 10-14 5 7-18 $250

July 17-21 5 7-18 $250

All Camp dates are offered as half days as well (9 a.m. to noon)

REGISTER

Looking to grow as a team? Learn more about Team Camp — designed by the Elite Soccer Training staff to create the best pre-season training environment for your team. Each team of 10 or more will be assigned their own coach for the duration of the camp.