Local author, Joe Armand released his children’s book, Tony Spumoni The Wondrous Phony, August 1.

The story revolves around a young boy who dreams of becoming a great magician. However, after his first live performance at school goes terribly wrong, Tony discovers a loving and supportive family is far more magical than pulling a rabbit out of a hat.



The book was first introduced to the community with a live author reading at South Highlands Elementary School by Armand and the buzz hasn’t stopped since. Our hometown writer collaborated with illustrator Josh Lewis, a Colorado native, to bring the magical story of a childhood setback and the importance of family to life.



Armand is further sharing his love of stories by co-founding a publishing company by which the book is produced by Phony Spumoni LLC, with another local entrepreneur Colton Cowley. The two friends have joined forces to find and produce works of wonder for children of all ages. The book will be available online at phonyspumoni.com, your local libraries, and coming to local stores soon. Let the magic begin.