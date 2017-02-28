Estate Planning • Successions • Business and Real Estate Transactions Entity Formation • Family Law • Commercial Litigation • Intellectual Property

To Zachary Moffett, advocacy has always seemed like a noble art form. That’s one reason he chose to be a lawyer.

“My mother was a secretary in an attorney’s office when I was in high school,” Moffett said. “After school, I’d go see her at work. Her boss was kind enough to speak to me when I was in the office, and she explained what the practice of law was like.”

“I enjoy taking the time to listen to my clients and trying to help them in any way I can”

Those simple interactions helped shape his future career.

“I enjoy taking the time to listen to my clients and trying to help them in any way I can,” said Moffett, who was born in Bossier City but grew up in Arkansas. He graduated from both Centenary College of Louisiana and Mississippi College School of Law. “I want to provide them with the highest level of legal representation. Regardless of the situation, I never give up.”

One of the things Moffett specializes in is family law.

“Due to the emotionally charged nature of most family law cases, litigants are strongly advised to retain legal counsel,” said Moffett. “I help clients file for separation or divorce, alimony and child custody, visitation and support. In a contested family law case, hiring a skilled attorney provides an advantage. Without one, a party is vulnerable and can unknowingly waive important legal rights.”

He also deals with wills and successions, business and real estate transactions, entity formation and commercial litigation.

“Wills and other legal documents found on the Internet are generally not valid in Louisiana,” Moffett said. “Because of the state’s strict requirements, it’s particularly dangerous to rely on generic forms from non-attorneys. Failure to get a form exactly right will result in an invalid document or, perhaps worse, lead to litigation.”

Moffett knows how important trust is when it comes to legal matters.

“When hiring an attorney, you should look for a person of integrity who will zealously represent you,” Moffett said. “I like the idea of representing another person during their time of need.”

Being part of the legal system keeps him on his toes, as he is an intellectually curious person who enjoys learning new things – even those outside of his usual realm.

When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife, Lauren, volunteer at Word of Life Center where the couple attends church.