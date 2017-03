The Krewe of Elders 2017 presented their Grande Bal XIX “Puttin’ on the Ritz” at Events on the Red. Captain Randy Mobley and Co-Captain Bill Stell guided us on a journey back in time to the Golden Era. At the SpeakEasy, King and Queen Rick and LaWanda Turner and the other Royals performed several song and dance numbers from the Roaring 20s. Dinner and dancing followed with entertainment from the band Ambush.