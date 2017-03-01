The Krewe of Artemis held their Dr. Seuss inspired Grand Ball “Oh, the Places We’ll Geaux!” at the Springhill Civic Center. Captain Kristie Morgan, dressed as Cat in the Hat, popped out of a giant red and white striped hat. Dukes and Duchesses followed, ending with the regal King XV Robert Schwartz and elegant Queen XV Patricia Schwartz. This fun and whimsical night also included the New Orleans Creole Mardi Gras Indians in full feathered costume performing traditional Mardi Gras drum dances.