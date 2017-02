The Krewe of Akewa showed their “Darkside of Akewa” at their Grand Bal held at the Red River Room of Harrah’s Louisiana Downs. Akewa Captain Julie Harmon dressed as “Cruella de Vil” and Co-Captain Tammie Branch as “Maleficent” chose Friday the 13th to introduce their Royalty of Misunderstood Villains. King James Ashley as “Captain Hook” and Queen Tina Ashley as the Evil Queen ruled over the court of Akewa.