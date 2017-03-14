The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux’s annual Jazz Brunch took place at Eldorado Casino & Hotel’s Grand Ball Room. Captain Tresa Frye and Co-Captain Jaci DeArmond adorned in feathers introduced their royal court at their “Friends of a Feather Flock Together” themed event. King Andy Shehee dressed as Chicken Man and the Queen Laura Schlidt was beautiful as a Pink Flamingo. Along with a buffet brunch and jazz entertainment, there was also a silent and live auction to raise money for the many pet programs Barkus and Meoux supports.