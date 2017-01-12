January13
EVENT: Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal, 6:30 p.m., Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Bossier City.
EVENT: Krewe of Sobek Bal, 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center
MUSIC: Bill Engvall, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe, Bossier City
January 14
EVENT: Krewe of Sobek Parade, 1 p.m., Louisiana State Fairgrounds, Shreveport
EVENT: Krewe of Artemis Grand Mardi Gras Bal, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Springhill, La.
SPORT: Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
MUSIC: Shreveport Symphony: The Music of Journey, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport
MUSIC: John Anderson, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City
January 16
EVENT: Krewe of Harambee Parade, 1 – 3 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
January 20
EVENT: ARK-LA-TEX Antique Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center
EVENT: State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show, 12 – 8 p.m., State Fairgrounds, Shreveport
EVENT: Krewe de Les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal. 6:30 p.m., Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Bossier City
EVENT: Monster Nation Truck Show, 6:30 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City
ARTS: The 39 Steps, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport
January 21
EVENT: ARK-LA-TEX Antique Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center
EVENT: State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show,10 a.m. to 8 p.m., State Fairgrounds, Shreveport
EVENT: Robert Burns Supper, 6 p.m., Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club, Shreveport
EVENT: Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal, 6:30 – 11:30 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center
EVENT: Michael Carbonaro, 8 p.m., Diamondjacks Casino and Resort, Bossier City
January 22
EVENT: ARK-LA-TEX Antique Festival, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bossier City Civic Center
EVENT: State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show, 12 – 6 p.m., State Fairgrounds, Shreveport.
January 27
ARTS: PIPPIN, 8 – 10 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport
MUSIC: Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m., Diamondjacks Casino & Resort, Bossier City
MUSIC: T.G. Sheppard, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City
January 28
EVENT: Krewe of Demeter Bal, 6:30 p.m., David Means Memorial 4-H Center, Grand Cane, La.
EVENT: Krewe of Elders Grand Bal, 6:30 p.m., Reeves Marine Center, Bossier City
MUSIC: Shreveport Symphony: Wideman Piano Competition, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport
MUSIC: Foreigner, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe, Bossier City