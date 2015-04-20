Interior Designer Shows Off Forever Home

By Derick Jones

This is the last house Janet Meier hopes to live in. “This is it,” Meier said, standing inside her open concept kitchen in her newly- built Twelve Oaks residence. As the eye travels up, stone flooring turns into brick and fades into a beautifully wooded ceiling. “It’s bead board,” she said, smiling, proud of her home. And Meier should be. She’s owner of Janet Meier Designs, a furniture and interior design store in Shreveport, and the brains behind designing and decorating her entire home. From the hickory flooring in her living space to the timeless accent pieces scattered throughout, Meier has applied her “traditional” stamp to the overall concept of her home’s design. “Your style just has to be what you’re comfortable with, not necessarily what’s in the magazine today. Everyone’s home is their sanctuary,” Meier said. “I tell all my clients, ‘I don’t live here, you do and I want you to be happy.’” Meier applied that to her own space and came up with what she believes is a fusion between old world charm and casual elegance. “My style is always evolving,” she said, showing off her guest rooms. For now one has a jungle motif (perfect for her grandson and on-the-way granddaughter for over-night safaris) and the other has a more serene feel with art deco touches and golden-framed family photos. Above the bed, a coffered ceiling painted a quiet blue. “I love having touches of color throughout,” Meier said, who added that her personal color palette is definitely more neutral, including shades of camel and all gradients of black, but she enjoys a punch of bright red every now and then. “Every room has a personality of its own,” she said, making her way into the master bedroom. Carpet throughout each bedroom is a plush addition to an already spa-like feel. Coupled with her luxurious master bath, one could possibly never leave the very accommodating features. A few things you’ll notice a long the way: — An enclosed staircase in their garage to the attic, along with a hydraulic lift for cumbersome items to be stored. — An outdoor dining space equipped with ample seating, fireplace and flagstone bar area. — An overly large, granite island with built in bookcases, plus an eat-in kitchen area. — A playroom for her grandchildren located just off the kitchen. — A home office/laundry space. Each hallway is maximized with extra storage, and the Meiers like to keep it organized that way. The main entertaining space is a definite focal point and gives guests a breezy feel. “We’ve been able to host a few parties, but summertime is really when we’ll kick things off,” Meier said. The 2,850 square foot house, however, is a downsize from her previous home, and that was something important she and her husband, John, had to think about when choosing their forever space. “I felt like we weren’t living in all of our house,” Meier said, who is now an empty nester. “We felt the need to eliminate the stairs and have everything on one level. That was probably the biggest factor.” The couple previously lived in a two-story home on a large corner lot. Meier said she knew it was time to start looking for something new, but she didn’t know she’d be building it. “I have built before, and I do a lot of work with new construction. I do love that process. A lot of people don’t, but I do,” she added. “As I was looking at existing homes, I realized I was going to be changing so much. We opted to build from scratch.” Meier designed the concept for her home in 2013 and began groundbreaking in February 2014. By August 1 the couple’s home was ready to be moved in to. “It’s been wonderful,” she said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed it. People in our neighborhood have been so nice and welcoming.” Other things that help show off Meier’s style: — A large painting of sheep in their living room above the fireplace. “I wanted the focal point to be serene, not a television.” — A pitched ceiling inside their dining room with a large chandelier. — Cuckoo clocks from family members. Her grandmother’s sewing machine she uses for an end table, as well as the rocking chair her brother had as a child. “My favorite thing in my whole house is in my closet for my jewelry,” Meier said, showing off her private storage space. “It’s a pull out jewelry stand that’s perfect for hanging necklaces. It was a great little perk to have, and I had my contractor, Mike Fleming, take care of it. I think it turned out nicely.”