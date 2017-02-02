4 Bedrooms • 3 Bathrooms • 3,100 Square-feet

Photography by Marc Gibson

S

ometimes it takes a village to make a home. This was true for Leigh Ann Couvillon, who sought the creativity and expertise of her close friends to help achieve the style and feel she and her family desired.

“The thing I love about decorating and my house is some of my very closest friends have helped me put it together,” she said.

The Couvillons moved into their two-story south Shreveport home nine years ago. A supporter and collector of local art, Leigh Ann has incorporated pieces from area-artists throughout her 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. The latest addition is a painting by Shreveport artist Jennifer Rice Anderson, which depicts Central Park in New York. Jennifer also painted a scene from New Orleans that leads up to the staircase, as well as a few paintings in Leigh Ann’s 4-year-old daughter Catherine’s bedroom.

“Jennifer and I went to high school together, so she’s an old friend. She has a little girl that is Catherine’s age and she has the same kind of look in her room,” Leigh Ann said. “I wanted to be able to put her art in my kids’ rooms or at least in Catherine’s room so that they can always have it. It’s an heirloom. It’s not just something they can get in the store, and it means something.”

Above the sofa in the living room are two paintings by another one of Leigh Ann’s good friends, Shreveport artist Erinn Buteau. She also asked Erinn to paint two large paintings, which hang in her breakfast nook adjacent to her kitchen. The paintings feature giant, pearlescent oysters — a perfect touch of south Louisiana flare to complement her husband Jacques’ Lafayette roots.

Coral and soft blues add just the right amount of color to the peaceful color scheme in the open floor plan of the living room. Lindy Jackson, of Poppy’s Monograms, monogrammed pillows, including the bright ones on the living room chair and sofa. And because Leigh Ann loves monogramming, Lindy also monogrammed the dining room chairs.

“The living room is probably my favorite room. I like pops of color. It makes me happy and art makes me happy,” she said. “We spend a lot of time in here and it’s just cheery. This is where we’re all together.”

Leigh Ann describes the style of her home as transitional combined with a little bit of contemporary. The Couvillons’ friend Lauren Smith, an interior decorator, stepped in and helped with the home’s color palette and pulled all of the fabrics together.

The second floor has two bedrooms for the Couvillons’ sons, Connor, 13, and Michael, 6. At the top of the stairs is a playful nook decorated with two paintings by James Hunter, grandson of the beloved late artist Clementine Hunter. The walls also display some of the children’s artwork, as well as copies of invitations to their birthday parties over the years.

Since the Couvillons’ are huge LSU fans, Lauren came up with the idea to decorate Michael’s bedroom with vintage LSU football images from an old calendar.

“I love Michael’s room. I don’t have any local art in here but Lauren designed this room. My husband went to LSU, and we go to games every year,” she said.

Although the kitchen is clean and light with white cabinets and natural hues, the focal point is a painting above the sink also by James Hunter. The colorful painting shows a south Louisiana farmhouse but what makes the work of art so special is it’s actually a depiction of one of Jacques’s family homes.

In the formal dining room, the wall is decorated with the family’s Hering china, that way Leigh Ann can enjoy her dishes every day. Also near the dining room are three pastel portraits of her children painted by local Jean Hunley.

“These are pretty special to me,” Leigh Ann said. “I wanted her to do portraits of them along the same age, so they’re around three or four in these pictures.”