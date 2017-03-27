Strawberry

  • ¾ Cup unsalted butter
  • 3 Tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
  • 1½ Tablespoons strawberry preserves
  • Pinch of salt

Cinnamon Honey

  • ½ Cup unsalted butter
  • ½ Cup confectioners’ sugar
  • ½ Cup honey
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon

Basil Pesto

  • 1 Tablespoon pine nuts
  • ¼ Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/3 Cup basil leaves
  • 3 Tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Cup unsalted butter

Sun-Dried Tomato

  • 4 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 Ounce sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 Cup unsalted butter

Lemon Herb

  • 2 Teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh
  • chives, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh
  • oregano, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh
  • parsley, chopped
  • ½ Cup butter