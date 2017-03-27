Butter It Up: 5 Recipes for Infused Butter
Strawberry
- ¾ Cup unsalted butter
- 3 Tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1½ Tablespoons strawberry preserves
- Pinch of salt
Cinnamon Honey
- ½ Cup unsalted butter
- ½ Cup confectioners’ sugar
- ½ Cup honey
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Basil Pesto
- 1 Tablespoon pine nuts
- ¼ Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/3 Cup basil leaves
- 3 Tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 Cup unsalted butter
Sun-Dried Tomato
- 4 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 Ounce sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 Cup unsalted butter
Lemon Herb
- 2 Teaspoons lemon zest
- 1 Teaspoon fresh
- chives, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon fresh
- oregano, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon fresh
- parsley, chopped
- ½ Cup butter
Submit a Comment