Very few people can say a celebrity once resided in their home — and even fewer can say more than one celebrity has stayed in their house. For Marc and Dianne Gibson, their pool was once the daily hangout for Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher; their bedroom a retreat for Samuel L. Jackson; and their kitchen the dining spot for Denzel Washington. Rob Zombie’s wife even gave a lesson on how to properly clean the pool while they were staying at the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Bossier City’s Stonebridge Subdivision.

“It’s fun to think about and it gives the house a good story,” Dianne said.

Built in 2001, the home’s original owners would lease the house to actors during the mid-to-late 2000s when the film industry was booming in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Since their main home was in Florida, the homeowners didn’t mind (of course) opening their doors to movie stars while they were away.

“When I was telling my family that we were checking the house out, everybody started telling us stories about it, especially my sister because she’s lived in the subdivision since about the time this house was built,” Dianne said.

The back of the house overlooks the 18th hole of the Stonebridge Golf Course — one of the attributes that attracted Samuel L. Jackson to the home. To the right is a pond, and a little farther through the trees is Stonebridge’s clubhouse. But the home’s focal point is the glamorous swimming pool with a Florida style birdcage.

“They actually filmed a movie here starring Joan Cusack. The movie was Acceptance,” said Marc. “Several scenes were filmed here. In the movie, her character is going through a divorce and there’s one scene where she is in the closet cutting up her husband’s ties.”

The Gibsons spend most of their time in the pool area, enjoying wine in the evenings or taking a dip with friends. The birdcage protects from insects as well as golf balls.

After spending decades living in Colorado, Marc and Dianne decided they were tired of the snow and were looking for a new place to call home during their retirement. Both love Florida but Dianne needed to be closer to her native Shreveport-Bossier City and Marc, whose family lives in Longview, also wanted to be closer to relatives. So, the Florida style home was the perfect compromise for their retirement home. However, the Gibsons are far from retired. Dianne is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and she and her partner are currently ranked the number one team in the state with Coldwell Banker.

The Gibsons moved in to their home in October 2014 and one of the first updates was the installation of wood flooring completed by Henson’s Carpet. The Gibsons also worked with Jeff Hudson of HudCo Construction to remodel the kitchen and partnered with Henson’s Carpet and Sheppard’s Countertops to help modernize the space with new backsplash, cabinets and countertops.

“And I finally got my pot filler,” Dianne said.

The style of the home is transitional with neutral furniture that allows the couple to swap out their décor every season. The walls are painted in a warm grey — the same paint color they’ve used in three other homes.

“I loved the color so much because it kind of changes throughout the day. It can be greyer or browner depending on the lighting,” Marc said.

And Marc knows a thing or two about lighting — he’s a local photographer that specializes in real estate. In fact, you might be familiar with his work, as he has photographed SB Magazine’s home features for the last year. But Marc admits shooting his own home for the magazine came with a little added pressure.

“This has probably been my toughest house to shoot. I sometimes can shoot up to six houses a day from a real estate standpoint. I walk into a house and within seconds I can easily size up what will be some of the best angles and shoot it and I’m very happy and very satisfied with what I did at the end of the day,” he said. “I have taken so many pictures of this house and I’m still not happy. I’m like, ‘I know I can do better.’”

Throughout the home the walls are decorated with Marc’s photography from his travels — a photo of Fisherman’s Warf, a sunset at Pfeiffer Beach near Big Sur and other scenic images from Italy, Paris and his former home, Colorado.

Even though Shreveport-Bossier City’s claim as Hollywood of the South is no more, the home remains fit for big screen royalty. With the open floor plan and large windows oozing luxury and the pool getaway taking center stage, the house leaves visitors feeling famous — and really, who doesn’t want to feel like a star?