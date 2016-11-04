Chef Eddie’s Shrimp Pioneer Shreveport Style (Creole)

Mavice Hughes Thigpen

Mavice’s father, Eddie Hughes, had many family recipes; one of them being the legendary Stuffed Shrimp, which received national attention from Southern Living Magazine. Another one of his cherished recipes is the Shrimp Pioneer, which is influenced by the Creole/Shreveport style. As Grand natives, this loving family has deep roots around here and those roots are held strong by the passion they all share for food. “Food unifies our family,” said Mavice. Her brother, Geno Hughes, is her partner in the restaurant. He does most of their catering. She passes down her father’s recipes to her four children: Britney, Bryant, Javia and Jarrett who will continue to pass those recipes on to their own children. To try them for yourself, visit Eddie’s Seafood and Soulfood Restaurant located on the corner of Hollywood and Union in Shreveport.

“The Holy Trinity” (2 onions, 2 stalks celery, 2 bell peppers)

2 sticks butter

20-30 Gulf shrimp

2 packs frozen crawfish tails

3 chicken breasts chopped into medium sized chunks

2 cups water

3 tbsp. green onion

1 tbsp. fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

3 cups Gulf crabmeat

1 block Velveeta cheese

½ cup red sherry wine

Peel shrimp, cut down the back of each shrimp, wash and devein. Set aside. In a large pot, melt butter with medium heat. Add onions, bell peppers and celery. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until tender. Stir in shrimp and crawfish. Cook for 10 minutes until shrimp are firm and pink. Add in water, green onions, fresh parsley, garlic, cayenne pepper, crabmeat and Velveeta cheese. Stir mixture until cheese is melted. Lastly, add red sherry wine. Serve over cooked rice.

Turkey and Sweet Leek Pie

Jasmine Stavinoha

Jasmine Stavinoha knows her way around the kitchen. You can tell by the deliciousness that is her food blog, www.therichmondavenue.com. Originally from Texas, this sweet foodie relocated to Louisiana in 2014 and has been taking in as much Cajun culture as she can ever since. Jasmine grew up in a Bangladeshi-Filipino household where she was surrounded by amazing home-cooked meals. She enjoys cooking with fresh spices and unique flavors. “This recipe is, hands down, our favorite Thanksgiving tradition,” said Jasmine. “It makes such great use of leftover turkey and stuffing and results in a delicious, creamy, meaty pie with a buttery, flaky crust. Adapted from a Jamie Oliver recipe, it’s the equivalent of a flavorful and comforting Thanksgiving potpie.”

1/2 bunch fresh thyme, leaves picked

2 sprigs fresh sage, leaves picked

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. butter

1 egg, beaten

3 leeks, white ends chopped into chunks, green ends finely sliced

4 cups turkey meat

4 tbsp. flour

2-3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups stuffing

2 tbsp. sour cream

1 pkg. puff pastry sheets (thaw when you begin cooking)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat a large pot with olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add prepped leeks and thyme and cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add a pinch of salt, cover and turn heat down to medium-low. Cook down for 25-30 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. Leeks should be tender. Stir in turkey meat and stuffing. Add flour and mix well. While continuously stirring, pour in chicken broth until desired consistency has been reached. The mix should be extremely moist. Add the sour cream. Taste and add salt and pepper. On a clean, lightly floured surface, roll one of the puff pastry sheets. Roll until it has doubled in size, then cut it in half and place the half at the base of a lightly greased 9×13 baking pan. Tear a few of the fresh sage leaves and place on top, then cover with the remaining half of the cut pastry sheet. Fill the pan with the turkey mixture. Roll out the second puff pastry sheet on the floured surface until it is large enough to cover your baking pan. Cover the mixture with the puff pastry sheet, fold over the edges and using a sharp knife, gently score the pastry with diagonal slits. Lightly brush the beaten egg on top. Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.

Mini Pumpkin Pies

“These miniature pumpkin pies are great for a crowd or a potluck,” said Jasmine. “We love to make them every Thanksgiving.”

2 pre-made refrigerated piecrusts

1/2 can pumpkin

1/2 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

1 large egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thaw pie dough according to directions. In a mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, condensed milk, spices and egg until well blended. Roll out pie dough on a clean, floured surface. Then, using a biscuit cutter, cut out circles of dough and place in each mini muffin tin. Pat down the base and sides. Spoon the pumpkin filling into each tin leaving a little room at the top for the filling to rise. Place in the oven and bake for about 15 minutes, or until pie dough is lightly browned. Let cool for 4-5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool for an additional 20 minutes. Place in refrigerator and let chill for 2-3 hours before serving. Garnish with cut out leaves or whipped cream.

Kibbe Nayeh

Jeremy Frank

The Frank family is a traditional Lebanese family whose special occasion dinners revolve around one main staple: Kibbe Nayeh. The dish is most relatable to what’s known as steak tar-tar, and was passed on to Jeremy from his mother’s side of the family and will continue on through generations, as passing it down is very important to them. Until now, it actually was not even written down anywhere. They are so familiar with how it’s done, that they simply whip it up from memory. The dish is meant to be eaten right away. Leftovers can be baked or fried and eaten later but the dish cannot be consumed in its traditional form unless it’s within a few hours of preparation.The meat is usually ground by Jeremy himself and is extremely lean with little to no fat left on it. The dish is shaped into the form of a grape leaf that was plucked off the vine in the Franks’ backyard. Each person in the family has a part of the same vine growing in their own backyard. Step outside your comfort zone and try for yourself a little piece of the Frank family legacy that is Kibbe Nayeh.

1 lb. triple ground sirloin-trim all fat

1 cup Bulgar (whete) #1

1 medium white onion

2 tsp. salt

¾ tsp. ground black pepper

All spice, to taste

Cinnamon, to taste

½ tsp. dried mint

Red pepper, to taste