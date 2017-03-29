SB Magazine is looking for an outgoing, tech-savvy, sales-driven professional to increase subscription sales and to follow up with subscribers on renewals. The position is part time and commissioned based. Qualified candidates should have sales experience, excellent communication skills, and be proficient in Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office programs.

Job Type: Commission

Required education:High school or equivalent

Required Sales experience: 1 year

Required license or certification:Driver’s License

APPLY NOW>>