The Grand Prize Winner of the inaugural Film Prize Jr. was announced at an Artbreak/Film Prize Junior Awards Celebration on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The w inning short film “I for Isolation” directed by Brandon Armstrong of Green Oaks Performing Academy in Caddo Parish was the recipient of a digital media grant of $5,000 cash (awarded to the winner’s school), $1,000 in cash for the school to use to throw the students a celebration party, as well as a $1,000 reward for Stephen Scarlato, the teacher who mentored the winning filmmakers. The winner was decided by a combination of the festival audience vote and a jury panel of local Film Prize finalist filmmakers.

“The Film Prize Junior was amazing! I feel so lucky to have won it, because all the films that these filmmakers made were so incredible,” said Brandon Armstrong after receiving the oversized ANECA check and trophy. “When I heard my name, I had to pinch myself to make sure it was really happening.”

The Film Prize Jr. Festival was started by Magnet High School student Tobias Kallenberg and Caddo Career Center’s Casey Habich. The competition, an offshoot of the Louisiana Film Prize, started with the aim of incentivizing students to become engaged in the storytelling process, increase their media literacy, and spur participation in the collaborative, multidisciplinary artform of filmmaking and entrepreneurial ingenuity.

“The scale and success of Film Prize Junior is more than anyone first anticipated,” said Casey Habich of the Caddo Career Center. “The talent and dedication of our student filmmakers really impressed the crowds. I wish we had an award for every student who participated. I can’t wait to see what students will bring to the big screen next year.”

Over 800 people attended the inaugural Film Prize Junior and exceeded the festival organizers expectations. All the high school filmmakers were treated to packed theaters and their own VIP room experience.

“When we started working on this a year ago, we had no idea that it was going to be like this,” said the 17-year-old Tobias Kallenberg. “It’s pretty amazing to see the results of our hard labor, and for there to be such an amazing payoff. I feel really lucky to have helped incentivize such great storytelling.”