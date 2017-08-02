You and I will likely never know true hunger. We probably don’t even know what it’s like to go a day without food. Other than the occasional growling stomach caused by eating a late lunch or skipping breakfast, hunger is something I know nothing about.

For 95,000 people living in the northwest Louisiana area, hunger isn’t a faraway notion happening in third world countries — it’s a daily reality where mothers don’t eat so their children can, where homeless men and women pick through day-old garbage left on the curb of a sidewalk, and where families rely on the compassion of community and local charities for their next meal.

While the majority of this month’s magazine is dedicated to food, we can’t ignore the problem of hunger in our community. Leading the fight to end hunger in Shreveport-Bossier City is the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and its Executive Director Martha Marak. Through Aug. 31, Feds Feeds Families is hosting its virtual food drive, which helps food banks stay stocked during the summer season when they typically see an increase in need. In 2016, the drive collected more than 12.5 million pounds of food nationwide.

“Because of our resources and affiliate partnerships with national donors, Food Banks can take a dollar and turn it into $10 worth of food,” Marak said. “We know that for those of us who work, it can be a real challenge to go to the grocery store, buy food, and bring it where it needs to go, when they can just go on our website and do it virtually. We love our retail partners and we don’t want to discourage anyone from shopping at one of the retail stores. But if it’s just tricky to get to the store, we try to make it a little easier for them.”

While the need for food items is pretty consistent throughout the year, the summer months are especially challenging for the Food Bank because the availability of surplus foods (from national donors like Kellogg’s and Del Monte) declines. Also, families that depend on the free and reduced lunch programs at school no longer have that meal assistance while school is out. “Kids are home and families’ needs for food increases a little bit,” Marak said.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana offers a summer feeding program to help reach those children. They host the program at different sites throughout the Food Bank’s seven-parish territory: Caddo, Bossier, Bienville, DeSoto, Webster, Red River and Claiborne. This year, the Food Bank partnered with the Shreve Memorial Library and provided lunch meals to children at the library and that were signed up in the book club.

The Food Bank reaches around 75,000 of the 95,000 people in northwest Louisiana that live below the poverty level. Marak said people that donate money to the Food Bank should know they are actually helping 150 other locations and it’s possible one of your favorite non-profits is already a partner of the Food Bank. Food donated to the organization is distributed to non-profit organizations and churches that have pantries, homeless shelters or soup kitchens. And if you can’t donate money or food, consider donating your time. The Food Bank always needs volunteers.

Do your part to help end hunger by donating online through the Feds Feed Families virtual food drive at FoodBankNLA.org or stop by SB Magazine’s office to donate nonperishable food items in our donation trunk which will be delivered to the Food Bank at the end of the month.