A South American Transplant

Originally from Panama, this Spanish lady moved to the U.S. in 1970. After meeting her husband in North Carolina, they relocated to Shreveport where she opened her tailoring business in 1979.

A Family Affair

Three generations work in her shop, including two daughters and a granddaughter. Even though they attended school for other professions, a passion for sewing and fashion is in their blood and they gladly continue the family matriarch’s legacy.

The Pink House

Her business is located in a bright pink house in Cedar Grove (hint, hint), and her motto is “every customer is special.” This Guess Who has a reputation for tailoring formal gowns, especially wedding dresses. In fact, her skills are so well known in the community, she is now fitting wedding dresses for the daughters of the mothers she once tailored dresses for as well.

World Traveler

A hardworking woman, she makes sure not to miss a vacation. She’s been all over the globe but one of her favorite spots is Hawaii.

June’s Guess Who is…

Louise Lawson Montgomery, owner of Louise Fashions.

569 E 69th St, Shreveport, LA 71106

(318) 868-8110