Our July Guess Who is from a little town called Athens, LA. Don’t know it? That’s quite all right according to him. He says it’s a fairly small area. He currently resides in Shreveport where he is the owner and operator of a pretty dapper entertainment company.

Double the Degrees

This finely dressed Guess Who attended Louisiana Tech where he earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing. Years later, he decided he wanted to up his credibility and went into graphic design at Bossier Parish Community College where he earned his second degree.

Uncommon Passions

At only 9-years-old, our Guess Who decided to take up juggling as his favorite past time. Between juggling and skating, he was always moving as a kid. For quite some time, he kept up his hobby and got better and better through practice, but when he went to college, he stopped juggling. After graduating from Louisiana Tech, he decided to move to Shreveport. He wanted to meet other jugglers and actually found a very small community of them here when he landed his first paid juggling gig at a debutante ball. After the gig, he was hooked. He knew that he wanted to turn this passion into a business, so he began building his “character” or juggling persona.

Training

He began working at Margaritaville as an entertainer. There, he learned to walk on stilts as part of the show. Someone who had been flown in from Las Vegas trained him and the rest of the crew for two straight weeks.

Time to Get Down to Business

He dreamed up this entertainment business that he aspired to turn into a reality and decided to go the route of a talent agency of sorts. He was open for business on Feb. 1, 2014 and, in his words, “just went with it.” Now, he has roughly 200 entertainers booked across the world including all sorts of talents from jugglers to dance troupes to stilt walkers.

July’s Guess Who Is…