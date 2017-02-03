A Shreveport native, she’s been our favorite crossing guard for about five years now. You’d never guess that she went through a terrible accident prior to finding her happy place on the crosswalk. She was injured in an accident and wasn’t expected to ever walk again, but there she stands, stop sign in hand and a smile on her face.

From Introvert to Extrovert

Her friends and family knew her as a very introverted child growing up. She kept to herself and was always fairly quiet. As she got older, something changed in her and she began talking to people more. She realized that “we all have a gift, and that [hers] is the gift of speaking. It’s our job to share our gifts, so that’s just what [she’s] doing.”

Community Love

Standing at the crosswalk with her, you couldn’t even begin to try to count the number of waves, honks and pleasant hollers delivered to her by passersby. “They’re my friends. I may not know all their names, but I know them. It’s a blessing when someone tells me that seeing me makes his or her day. You never know what someone is going through.” People feel like they know her upon their first meeting. That’s just the kind of person she is.

Sports Fanatic

She loves watching sports. The Dallas Cowboys is her team. “I absolutely love being surrounded by people, but if I’m home alone and a game is on the screen, I’m just fine.” She also loves to clean just like her mother.

Best Crossing Guard Award

In October 2013, she was featured on KTBS for being “The Best Crossing Guard” in Shreveport-Bossier City. She often is recognized out in public. She can’t understand why she gets so much attention for just being herself and that’s why the community loves her.

Feb. 2017 Guess Who is….

Emma Hall, Crossing Guard Eden Gardens Elementary