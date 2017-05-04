Red Salsa

6 Roma tomatoes, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 jalapenos, seeded and minced

2 roasted jalapenos, skinned and chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

2 dry ancho chiles, seeded, cut into strips and diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lime, juiced

Chili powder, salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh cilantro or parsley, to taste

Combine all ingredients. Refrigerate for up to 12 hours for full flavor.

Salsa Verde

8 ounces (5-6 medium) tomatillos, husked and rinsed

2 Serrano peppers, stemmed

5-6 sprigs fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

¼ cup water

¼ cup white onion, chopped finely

Salt, to taste

Preheat broiler. Roast the tomatillos and Serrano peppers on a baking sheet below broiler until darkly roasted, about 5 minutes. Flip them and roast other side, 4-5 minutes longer. In a blender or food processor, combine tomatillos, peppers, cilantro, water and blend to a coarse puree. Rinse onion under cold water, then shake to remove excess moisture. Stir into salsa and season with salt.

Peach Mango Salsa

2 peaches, peeled and diced

1 mango, peeled and diced

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To Make:

Toss all the peaches, mango, onions, jalapeno, lime juice, oil and cilantro together in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.