Nine times out of 10, the ladies get all the love during the wedding day. You can’t forget to treat your men, too! King Hardware & Gifts brings us a few gift ideas for the dudes your wedding isn’t complete without.

YETI Rambler 36 oz. Bottle $50 YETI 30 oz. Rambler $40 YETI Colster Rambler $30 YETI Rambler 10 oz. Lowball $20 Alligater Glass Pilsner $35 Big Larry Power Work Light $26 Bear & Son Cutlery Pocketknife $24